Head-To-Head Contrast: The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) and Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS)

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) and Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Get The Aaron's alerts:

This table compares The Aaron’s and Custom Truck One Source’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Aaron’s $1.73 billion 0.51 -$265.91 million $3.02 8.91 Custom Truck One Source $302.74 million 7.17 -$21.28 million ($0.91) -9.66

Custom Truck One Source has lower revenue, but higher earnings than The Aaron’s. Custom Truck One Source is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Aaron’s, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for The Aaron’s and Custom Truck One Source, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Aaron’s 0 6 3 0 2.33 Custom Truck One Source 0 0 3 0 3.00

The Aaron’s presently has a consensus target price of $42.17, indicating a potential upside of 56.75%. Given The Aaron’s’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe The Aaron’s is more favorable than Custom Truck One Source.

Profitability

This table compares The Aaron’s and Custom Truck One Source’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Aaron’s N/A N/A N/A Custom Truck One Source -24.66% -52.03% -7.82%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.3% of The Aaron’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.2% of Custom Truck One Source shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of The Aaron’s shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Custom Truck One Source shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

The Aaron’s beats Custom Truck One Source on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Aaron’s Company Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of lease-purchase solutions. It offers retail sale and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and accessories through its franchised stores and e-commerce platform. PROG Holdings was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Draper, UT.

Custom Truck One Source Company Profile

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. engages in the sale and rental of truck and heavy equipment. The firm offers aftermarket parts and service, equipment customization, remanufacturing, financing solutions, and asset disposal services. The company is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Receive News & Ratings for The Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.