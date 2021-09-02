Hedera Hashgraph Hits Market Capitalization of $2.57 Billion (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. In the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hedera Hashgraph has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion and approximately $278.35 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000538 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00005930 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00060146 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.46 or 0.00085498 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.18 or 0.00350694 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00011016 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00046053 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000689 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000291 BTC.

About Hedera Hashgraph

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,623,343,632 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

