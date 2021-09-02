Hedget (HGET) Price Down 4.9% This Week

Hedget (CURRENCY:HGET) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. Hedget has a total market capitalization of $6.65 million and approximately $173,556.00 worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedget coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.80 or 0.00007683 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Hedget has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00061186 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002021 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002948 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00014110 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002022 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.12 or 0.00127640 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $399.34 or 0.00807509 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.54 or 0.00047593 BTC.

Hedget (HGET) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2020. Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 coins. Hedget’s official message board is medium.com/hedget . Hedget’s official Twitter account is @team_hedget and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hedget’s official website is www.hedget.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedget is a decentralized protocol for options trading. By putting up collateral, users can create and trade different option series on-chain. Decentralized option products allow users to hedge price fluctuation and also the risk in their collateralized lending positions. The protocol also adds in support on Layer 2 to existing blockchains such as Ethereum to enable faster, cheaper, and more complex transactions. Hedget believes that risk-mitigating DeFi protocols like decentralized options are necessary building blocks as the decentralized finance sector grows and matures. Hedget Foundation issues HGET token as the native token on the platform for governance and other utility purposes. “

