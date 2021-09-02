HempCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $657.00 (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. In the last week, HempCoin has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. One HempCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0079 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. HempCoin has a market capitalization of $2.09 million and approximately $657.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50,041.13 or 0.99817834 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00048556 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00008644 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.21 or 0.00066251 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00009387 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00007849 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $323.15 or 0.00644583 BTC.

HempCoin Coin Profile

HempCoin (CRYPTO:THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 263,241,034 coins and its circulating supply is 263,105,884 coins. HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

Buying and Selling HempCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

