HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) Price Target Cut to C$7.25

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) had its price objective trimmed by Alliance Global Partners from C$12.00 to C$7.25 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on HEXO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HEXO from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Atb Cap Markets restated an underperform rating on shares of HEXO in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of HEXO from C$10.00 to C$6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of HEXO from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of HEXO from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.33.

HEXO opened at $2.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $365.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.06. HEXO has a 1-year low of $2.29 and a 1-year high of $11.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $17.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.96 million. HEXO had a negative return on equity of 12.50% and a negative net margin of 189.28%. Equities analysts anticipate that HEXO will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in HEXO during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in HEXO during the first quarter valued at $42,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in HEXO by 246.4% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 8,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,160 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of HEXO in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of HEXO in the second quarter valued at $71,000. 23.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

