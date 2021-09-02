Hibbett Sports (HIBB) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ: HIBB) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/30/2021 – Hibbett Sports had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $110.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/30/2021 – Hibbett Sports had its price target raised by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $97.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/27/2021 – Hibbett Sports had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $90.00 to $100.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/25/2021 – Hibbett Sports was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $97.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Although shares of Hibbett have risen in the past three months, the stock may come under pressure in the near term due to higher SG&A expense trend. The company has been witnessing higher SG&A expenses for quite some time now. We note that SG&A expense increased 32% in first-quarter fiscal 2022 driven by the reversal of certain COVID-related savings earned in 2020 due to the reopening of stores. The company expects SG&A expenses, as a percent of sales, to increase in the three quarters of fiscal 2022, as compared to the reported quarter. However, the company is expected to witness continued momentum from strong customer demand, gains from new customers, rising online sales, robust vendor relationships and strength in athletic footwear, apparel and accessories both in-store and online. This is reflected by its upbeat fiscal 2022 view.”

7/14/2021 – Hibbett Sports is now covered by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock.

7/8/2021 – Hibbett Sports is now covered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of HIBB stock opened at $95.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.71 and its 200 day moving average is $79.38. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.37 and a 1-year high of $100.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.82.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $1.62. The firm had revenue of $419.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.52 million. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Hibbett Sports’s payout ratio is 16.34%.

In other Hibbett Sports news, SVP Benjamin Ashley Knighten bought 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $81.00 per share, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,058. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ronald P. Blahnik bought 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $89.74 per share, for a total transaction of $197,428.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,786,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,986,000 after purchasing an additional 136,484 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,321,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 5.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 630,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,481,000 after acquiring an additional 35,081 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 1.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 573,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,386,000 after acquiring an additional 10,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Hibbett Sports by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 388,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,855,000 after purchasing an additional 25,700 shares during the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

