Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Position Reduced by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.05% of Hilton Worldwide worth $17,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HLT. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 60.6% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 186.1% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 96.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total value of $364,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 287,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,963,253.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HLT stock opened at $123.93 on Thursday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.48 and a 12 month high of $136.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.09. The company has a market cap of $34.54 billion, a PE ratio of -124.08 and a beta of 1.33.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HLT. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.83.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

