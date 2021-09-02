Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hims & Hers Health Inc. is a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals, enabling medical care for numerous conditions related to mental health, sexual health, dermatology, primary care and more. Hims & Hers Health Inc., formerly known as Oaktree Acquisition Corp., is based in San Francisco. “

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

HIMS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Hims & Hers Health from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Bank of America began coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, boosted their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.88.

NYSE:HIMS opened at $8.12 on Wednesday. Hims & Hers Health has a 1 year low of $6.71 and a 1 year high of $25.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.72. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.30 and a beta of -0.13.

In other news, Director David B. Wells bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.27 per share, for a total transaction of $363,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,454,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 22,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $267,253.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 364,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,397,571.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 300,000 shares of company stock worth $2,532,500 and sold 49,232 shares worth $594,230. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 495.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 61,774 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 2nd quarter worth $536,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 2nd quarter worth $6,946,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 165,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 56,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.78% of the company’s stock.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hims & Hers Health (HIMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.