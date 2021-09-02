Hooker Furniture (HOFT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 9th. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $162.86 million for the quarter. Hooker Furniture had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 13.33%.

Shares of HOFT opened at $32.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.14 million, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.88 and its 200-day moving average is $35.78. Hooker Furniture has a fifty-two week low of $24.98 and a fifty-two week high of $42.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%.

In other Hooker Furniture news, Director Henry G. Williamson, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.81 per share, for a total transaction of $174,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hooker Furniture stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) by 303.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,234 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.64% of Hooker Furniture worth $2,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Hooker Furniture Company Profile

Hooker Furniture Corp. is a home furnishings marketing and logistics company. It offers worldwide sourcing of residential casegoods and upholstery, as well as domestically-produced custom leather and fabric-upholstered furniture. The company operates its business through three segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and Domestic Upholstery.

