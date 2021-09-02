Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) Major Shareholder Ault Global Holdings, Inc. Acquires 14,500 Shares

Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) major shareholder Ault Global Holdings, Inc. acquired 14,500 shares of Houston American Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $25,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

HUSA opened at $1.85 on Thursday. Houston American Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $6.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 45.65 and a quick ratio of 45.65. The stock has a market cap of $18.36 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Houston American Energy by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 68,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Houston American Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Houston American Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Houston American Energy by 175.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,854 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 19,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Houston American Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 3.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Houston American Energy Corp. engages in the development, exploration, exploitation, acquisition, and production of natural gas and crude oil properties. It holds interest in the Texas Permian Basin, the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region and in the South American country of Colombia. The company was founded on April 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

