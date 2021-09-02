Howard Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 261,574 ProShares Ultra Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXL)

Howard Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 261,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,389,000. ProShares Ultra Health Care makes up 4.6% of Howard Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Howard Capital Management Inc. owned 0.14% of ProShares Ultra Health Care at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in ProShares Ultra Health Care by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Health Care during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Health Care during the 2nd quarter valued at about $950,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Health Care by 99.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 19,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 9,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Health Care by 171.8% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 24,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 15,272 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares Ultra Health Care alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA RXL traded up $2.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $109.01. 9,363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,400. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.70. ProShares Ultra Health Care has a 52-week low of $59.31 and a 52-week high of $109.01.

ProShares Ultra Health Care (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

Further Reading: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXL).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Health Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Health Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.