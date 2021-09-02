Howard Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN)

Howard Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN) by 34.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,136 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF comprises 0.4% of Howard Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Howard Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.94% of VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF worth $2,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 72.9% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 9,413 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MLN remained flat at $$21.79 on Thursday. 29,820 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,809. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.73. VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF has a 12 month low of $21.12 and a 12 month high of $22.17.

Market Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Long Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 17 years or more.

