Howard Capital Management Inc. Has $389,000 Position in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 35,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,691,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 104,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,053,000 after buying an additional 13,550 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 594,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,613,000 after buying an additional 52,819 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 25,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after buying an additional 3,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MXIM. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:MXIM remained flat at $$103.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 44 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,738,932. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 4.68. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.74 and a 12 month high of $108.61.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $719.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.83 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 41.95%. Maxim Integrated Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 22,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total transaction of $2,336,096.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.89, for a total transaction of $101,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,577 shares of company stock valued at $6,691,923 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits. Its products include integrated power circuits, amplifiers, data converters, analog filters, transceivers, expanders, level translators, broadband switches, powerline communications, microcontrollers, data loggers, solar energy, and automotive.

