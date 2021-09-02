Howard Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Howard Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,078,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,703,000 after purchasing an additional 206,511 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,717,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,411,000 after purchasing an additional 52,972 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,408,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,666,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,557,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

BATS USMV traded up $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $78.28. 1,860,558 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.41.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.