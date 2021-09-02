HP (NYSE:HPQ) Given “Buy” Rating at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI restated their buy rating on shares of HP (NYSE:HPQ) in a report published on Sunday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Evercore ISI currently has a $34.00 target price on the computer maker’s stock.

HPQ has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on HP in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a hold rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. upgraded HP from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Cowen boosted their target price on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup upgraded HP from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered HP from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HP presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.04.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $29.22 on Friday. HP has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $36.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.44.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. HP had a negative return on equity of 137.22% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $15.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HP will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.21%.

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $254,242.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of HP by 9.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP during the first quarter valued at $236,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of HP by 39.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,815 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of HP during the first quarter valued at $2,697,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of HP by 6.4% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 27,303 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. 77.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

