HP (NYSE:HPQ) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.690-$3.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.490. The company issued revenue guidance of -.HP also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.840-$0.900 EPS.

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $29.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.44. HP has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $36.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. HP had a negative return on equity of 137.22% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $15.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that HP will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. HP’s payout ratio is 34.21%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research report on Sunday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on HP in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a hold rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. upgraded HP from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded HP from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.04.

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $254,242.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

