Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Huazhu Group Limited is a hotel operator and franchisor primarily in China. It primary focus on economy and midscale hotel segments,China Lodging Group’s brands include Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, HanTing PremiumHotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Joya Hotel, VUE Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Orange Hotel and Manxin Hotel. The Company’s busines includes leased and owned, manachised and franchised models. Lease and ownership model, the Company directly operateshotels typically located on leased or owned properties. Manachise model, the Company manages manachised hotels through the on-site hotel managers. Franchise model, the Company provides training, reservation and support services to the franchised hotels and collects fees from franchisees but does not appoint on-site hotel managers. Huazhu Group Limited, formerly known as China Lodging Group Ltd., is based in Shanghai, China. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on HTHT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Huazhu Group from $63.20 to $65.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huazhu Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.03.

HTHT stock opened at $50.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.61. Huazhu Group has a 52-week low of $38.49 and a 52-week high of $64.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.11 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. Huazhu Group had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 5.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Huazhu Group will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTHT. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 219.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 205.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Huazhu Group by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Huazhu Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. 44.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huazhu Group Company Profile

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

