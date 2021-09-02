HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,030,000 shares, a growth of 26.1% from the July 29th total of 1,610,000 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 409,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

In other HubSpot news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.13, for a total transaction of $6,395,097.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 662,873 shares in the company, valued at $367,980,688.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald S. Gill sold 5,718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.80, for a total value of $2,977,934.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,170,566.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,619 shares of company stock valued at $12,485,834 over the last 90 days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 4,600.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 47 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the second quarter worth $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the second quarter worth $37,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 44.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

HUBS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on HubSpot from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on HubSpot from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities increased their target price on HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on HubSpot from $585.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $625.91.

HUBS opened at $685.05 on Thursday. HubSpot has a 12 month low of $260.79 and a 12 month high of $715.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market cap of $32.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -368.30 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $618.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $542.80.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Read More: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.