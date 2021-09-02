HUNT (HUNT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $21.98 Million

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. HUNT has a market capitalization of $41.30 million and approximately $21.98 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HUNT has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar. One HUNT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00000757 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.88 or 0.00060452 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002934 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00014361 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.12 or 0.00127674 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $394.74 or 0.00798494 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00047326 BTC.

About HUNT

HUNT is a coin. Its launch date was February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 210,129,104 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. HUNT’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemhunt . HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt . The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HUNT is hunt.town

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “

