Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Acquired by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,655 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,059 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 49.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $15.32 on Thursday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $16.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.17.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 12.87%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.96%.

HBAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.03.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

