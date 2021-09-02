Huw M. Nash Sells 5,700 Shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Stock

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) COO Huw M. Nash sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $148,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:STOK traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.89. 112,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,393. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $988.18 million, a PE ratio of -14.19 and a beta of 0.29. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.22 and a 12 month high of $71.58.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STOK. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 1,593.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. 57.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $76.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stoke Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.63.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

