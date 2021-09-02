IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$4.51.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IMG shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on IAMGOLD to C$3.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Cormark set a C$3.25 target price on IAMGOLD in a report on Monday, July 26th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on IAMGOLD from C$5.00 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on IAMGOLD to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

Shares of TSE:IMG traded up C$0.01 on Friday, reaching C$2.92. 683,308 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,088,799. IAMGOLD has a fifty-two week low of C$2.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$3.31 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.39 billion and a PE ratio of 16.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.96, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.