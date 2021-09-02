ICE ROCK MINING (ROCK2) Trading 31.2% Higher This Week

ICE ROCK MINING (CURRENCY:ROCK2) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. One ICE ROCK MINING coin can currently be bought for $0.0116 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ICE ROCK MINING has a total market cap of $182,945.46 and $3,198.00 worth of ICE ROCK MINING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ICE ROCK MINING has traded up 31.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001999 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.69 or 0.00065314 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.24 or 0.00132330 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.53 or 0.00156878 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,784.12 or 0.07559624 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003262 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,017.97 or 0.99922154 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $418.78 or 0.00836609 BTC.

ICE ROCK MINING Profile

ICE ROCK MINING’s total supply is 15,724,272 coins. ICE ROCK MINING’s official Twitter account is @icerockmining and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ICE ROCK MINING is medium.com/@dias.kurmanov . The official website for ICE ROCK MINING is icerockmining.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The ROCK2 token is an Ethereum-based token that allows users to buy mining power in the Ice Rock Mining operation. “

ICE ROCK MINING Coin Trading

