iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) Short Interest Update

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 675,300 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the July 29th total of 829,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 493,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group in the second quarter worth $173,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 91.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 28.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 279,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after buying an additional 62,743 shares in the last quarter. 35.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICLK has been the subject of several research reports. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on iClick Interactive Asia Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group from $9.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, iClick Interactive Asia Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

ICLK traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.46. The company had a trading volume of 67,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,327. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.56. The company has a market cap of $509.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.92 and a beta of 0.49. iClick Interactive Asia Group has a 12-month low of $4.13 and a 12-month high of $19.10.

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative net margin of 3.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%.

About iClick Interactive Asia Group

iClick Interactive Asia Group Ltd. is a holding company, engages in the provision of online marketing and data technology platform. Its data-driven solutions help marketers identify, engage, and activate potential customers, monitor and measure the results of marketing campaigns, and create content catering to potential customers across different content distribution channels through both personal computer and mobile devices.

