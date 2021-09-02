ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Receives $249.27 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $251.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ICLR shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of ICON Public from $212.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of ICON Public from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of ICON Public from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ICON Public from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLR traded up $3.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $261.27. 407,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 715,592. ICON Public has a 52 week low of $168.76 and a 52 week high of $261.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $231.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.31, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.84.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The medical research company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.02. ICON Public had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The business had revenue of $871.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that ICON Public will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in ICON Public during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in ICON Public by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 85,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICON Public in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of ICON Public by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 390 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of ICON Public by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 350 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

