Ideagen (LON:IDEA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $314.00

Ideagen plc (LON:IDEA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 314 ($4.10) and last traded at GBX 310 ($4.05), with a volume of 136233 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 305 ($3.98).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ideagen in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.25) price objective on shares of Ideagen in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

The company has a market capitalization of £816.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,050.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 282.01 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 277.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.04.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.25 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This is an increase from Ideagen’s previous dividend of $0.12. This represents a yield of 0.09%. Ideagen’s payout ratio is currently 1.12%.

In other Ideagen news, insider Emma Hayes sold 187,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.40), for a total value of £487,500 ($636,921.87).

About Ideagen

Ideagen plc develops and sells information management software in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, and internationally. Its governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) solutions include Q-Pulse QMS, a quality management software; Q-Pulse PM, a product management software; Q-Pulse Law, an EHS legal compliance software; Q-Pulse WorkRite, a health and safety management system; Pentana Audit, an audit automation software; Pentana Disclose, a financial disclosure checklist software; Pentana Compliance, an accountability and competency compliance software; and Pentana Risk, a cloud-based performance and risk management software.

