II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.750-$0.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $780 million-$830 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $804.04 million.

Shares of IIVI traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $61.89. 943,171 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,758,551. II-VI has a 1-year low of $36.04 and a 1-year high of $100.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 4.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.95.

Get II-VI alerts:

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. II-VI had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $808.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that II-VI will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IIVI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of II-VI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of II-VI from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of II-VI from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of II-VI from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (down previously from $105.00) on shares of II-VI in a report on Monday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.00.

In related news, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total value of $93,765.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $588,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 373,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,817,689.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,183,429 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.