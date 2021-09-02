Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co reduced its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,241 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,192,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,051,000 after acquiring an additional 20,664 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 8.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 2,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.88.

Shares of ITW traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $232.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,588. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.14 and a 1-year high of $242.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.08.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 81.66%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 65.14%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

