Illuvium Market Cap Hits $349.29 Million (ILV)

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 2nd. Over the last week, Illuvium has traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar. Illuvium has a total market cap of $349.29 million and $25.04 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Illuvium coin can now be bought for $550.21 or 0.01130749 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00064357 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.03 or 0.00131579 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $76.38 or 0.00156968 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,678.39 or 0.07559494 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003251 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,825.99 or 1.00342792 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $402.89 or 0.00827980 BTC.

Illuvium Coin Profile

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 634,834 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Illuvium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Illuvium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Illuvium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

