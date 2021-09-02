IMC Chicago LLC Buys 3,112 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

IMC Chicago LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the quarter. IMC Chicago LLC owned 0.30% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $5,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 1,666.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $77,000.

NYSEARCA XLG traded up $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $347.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,893. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $336.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $316.20. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $249.34 and a 52 week high of $349.47.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

