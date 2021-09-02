Incent Market Capitalization Tops $1.08 Million (INCNT)

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Incent has a total market capitalization of $1.08 million and approximately $26.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Incent has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar. One Incent coin can now be purchased for $0.0234 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.38 or 0.00065087 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.27 or 0.00133194 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $78.32 or 0.00157427 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,762.83 or 0.07563274 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003259 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49,718.43 or 0.99933959 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $403.14 or 0.00810301 BTC.

About Incent

Incent was first traded on September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,015,891 coins. Incent’s official website is incent.com . Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Incent is a blockchain loyalty company whose mission is to make it economic for commerce, to frictionlessly incentivise valued behavior so that businesses and consumers can build wealth through their expenditure and attention choices. Our core technologies present commerce and consumers with a more effective way of incentivising the behaviors they desire of their audiences. INCNT was crowd-funded into existence following an ICO in late 2016. It is a cryptocurrency token which operates on the Waves blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Incent

