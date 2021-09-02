Indexed Finance (NDX) Price Reaches $3.49 on Top Exchanges

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Over the last seven days, Indexed Finance has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar. One Indexed Finance coin can now be bought for $3.49 or 0.00007059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Indexed Finance has a market cap of $2.99 million and approximately $87,428.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002021 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.50 or 0.00065660 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.07 or 0.00133485 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.36 or 0.00156305 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,796.91 or 0.07671430 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003241 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,585.28 or 1.00184219 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.11 or 0.00798298 BTC.

About Indexed Finance

Indexed Finance launched on December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

