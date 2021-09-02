IndexIQ Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,388 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the second quarter worth $55,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 105.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,022 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 25.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Lantheus by 30.2% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Lantheus in the first quarter valued at about $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Lantheus alerts:

NASDAQ LNTH opened at $26.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.29 and its 200-day moving average is $23.18. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $28.74.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $101.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.60 million. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 7.29%. Equities analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LNTH. Zacks Investment Research cut Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Lantheus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Lantheus from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

In other Lantheus news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $31,621.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 67,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,763.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Etienne Montagut sold 7,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $182,901.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,157,887.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes, and assist clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.