IndexIQ Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,267 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,189 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 183.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 109.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 144.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BHR opened at $5.10 on Thursday. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $2.17 and a 1 year high of $7.45. The stock has a market cap of $303.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 2.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.40 and a 200-day moving average of $6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.07.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.15). Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a negative return on equity of 20.45%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Matthew D. Rinaldi bought 4,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $99,990.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeremy Welter purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $101,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

BHR has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley upped their price target on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Sunday, August 1st.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

