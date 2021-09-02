IndexIQ Advisors LLC Grows Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 233 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in Globe Life by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Globe Life by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Globe Life by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Globe Life by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Globe Life by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 26,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert W. Ingram sold 1,350 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total value of $131,463.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 617 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total value of $57,973.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,769.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,350 shares of company stock valued at $785,545. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.20.

GL opened at $95.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.14. Globe Life Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.39 and a 12 month high of $108.22.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 15.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.1975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

