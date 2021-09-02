Indivior PLC (OTCMKTS:INVVY) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Indivior PLC (OTCMKTS:INVVY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for Indivior in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Vane-Tempest anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Indivior’s FY2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Indivior from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS INVVY opened at $13.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Indivior has a 12 month low of $5.98 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.35.

About Indivior

Indivior PLC is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for treatment of opioid dependence. Its products include Suboxone Film, Suboxone Tablet, Subutex Tablet, and Sublocade Injection. The company was founded on September 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Slough, the United Kingdom.

