Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 21,860,000 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the July 29th total of 17,760,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Infosys by 319.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Infosys by 38.9% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Infosys in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 21.4% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 54.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INFY opened at $23.55 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.94. Infosys has a 12-month low of $12.20 and a 12-month high of $24.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.89 billion, a PE ratio of 36.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.87.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.75% and a net margin of 19.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Infosys will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Infosys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.97.

About Infosys

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

