Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 9.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,598,313 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 415,169 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $97,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Infosys by 3.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,078,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,012,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,266 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Infosys by 619.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,164,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $920,358,000 after buying an additional 42,329,564 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Infosys by 12.7% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 24,498,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,621,000 after buying an additional 2,756,587 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Infosys by 18.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,992,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,498,000 after buying an additional 1,851,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Infosys by 11.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,164,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,991,000 after buying an additional 1,113,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Infosys alerts:

Shares of INFY opened at $23.55 on Thursday. Infosys Limited has a 12-month low of $12.20 and a 12-month high of $24.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.87.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Infosys had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 27.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.97.

About Infosys

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.