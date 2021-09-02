Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) COO Sells $40,650.00 in Stock

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) COO Ashok Mishra sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total value of $40,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,569. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Ashok Mishra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, Ashok Mishra sold 5,168 shares of Innodata stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total value of $42,791.04.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Ashok Mishra sold 5,000 shares of Innodata stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total value of $31,950.00.

On Friday, June 4th, Ashok Mishra sold 13,000 shares of Innodata stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total value of $88,530.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Ashok Mishra sold 13,384 shares of Innodata stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total value of $94,089.52.

NASDAQ:INOD opened at $7.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.95. The stock has a market cap of $209.71 million, a P/E ratio of 130.19 and a beta of 2.09. Innodata Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.89 and a 1 year high of $9.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INOD. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Innodata by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,082,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,580,000 after purchasing an additional 5,983 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Innodata by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 355,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 114,797 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Innodata by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 28,190 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Innodata by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 180,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 12,649 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Innodata in the 2nd quarter valued at about $531,000. 16.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innodata Company Profile

Innodata, Inc is a global services and technology company, which combines human expertise with deep learning technologies to power information products and enterprise artificial intelligence and digital transformation. Its services include data acquisition, transformation, and enrichment at scale; digital operations management and analytics and content applications.

