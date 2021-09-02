Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) COO Sells $40,650.00 in Stock

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) COO Ashok Mishra sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total value of $40,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,569. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Ashok Mishra also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 30th, Ashok Mishra sold 5,168 shares of Innodata stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total value of $42,791.04.
- On Tuesday, June 1st, Ashok Mishra sold 5,000 shares of Innodata stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total value of $31,950.00.
- On Friday, June 4th, Ashok Mishra sold 13,000 shares of Innodata stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total value of $88,530.00.
- On Monday, June 7th, Ashok Mishra sold 13,384 shares of Innodata stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total value of $94,089.52.
NASDAQ:INOD opened at $7.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.95. The stock has a market cap of $209.71 million, a P/E ratio of 130.19 and a beta of 2.09. Innodata Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.89 and a 1 year high of $9.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.
Innodata Company Profile
Innodata, Inc is a global services and technology company, which combines human expertise with deep learning technologies to power information products and enterprise artificial intelligence and digital transformation. Its services include data acquisition, transformation, and enrichment at scale; digital operations management and analytics and content applications.
