Innovator Double Stacker ETF – January (BATS:DSJA) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Innovator Double Stacker ETF – January (BATS:DSJA)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $29.48. Innovator Double Stacker ETF – January shares last traded at $29.44, with a volume of 468 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.90.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Innovator Double Stacker ETF – January stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Double Stacker ETF – January (BATS:DSJA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

