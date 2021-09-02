Insider Buying: Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (TSE:KL) Insider Buys 50,000 Shares of Stock

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (TSE:KL) insider Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$49.65 per share, with a total value of C$2,482,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,447,500.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kirkland Lake Gold alerts:

On Monday, August 30th, Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. purchased 50,000 shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$49.49 per share, with a total value of C$2,474,500.00.

On Thursday, August 26th, Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. purchased 50,000 shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$48.38 per share, with a total value of C$2,419,000.00.

On Friday, August 20th, Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. purchased 50,000 shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$48.86 per share, with a total value of C$2,443,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. purchased 50,000 shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$49.13 per share, with a total value of C$2,456,500.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. bought 50,000 shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$50.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,538,500.00.

On Friday, August 13th, Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. bought 50,000 shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$50.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,520,500.00.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. bought 50,000 shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$49.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,491,000.00.

On Monday, August 9th, Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. bought 50,000 shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$50.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,511,920.00.

Shares of KL stock opened at C$49.40 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$50.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$48.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$40.07 and a 1 year high of C$72.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.06 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$814.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$825.98 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.4811824 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.226 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s payout ratio is 17.61%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a C$50.00 target price (down previously from C$51.00) on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$43.00 price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Friday, July 30th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$77.50 price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$66.92.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.