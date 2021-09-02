Insider Buying: Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) Director Acquires 8,625 Shares of Stock

Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) Director Kevin M. Lalande bought 8,625 shares of Lumos Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.52 per share, with a total value of $90,735.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kevin M. Lalande also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 25th, Kevin M. Lalande purchased 14,900 shares of Lumos Pharma stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.87 per share, with a total value of $147,063.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Kevin M. Lalande bought 37,800 shares of Lumos Pharma stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.58 per share, with a total value of $362,124.00.

Shares of Lumos Pharma stock opened at $10.93 on Thursday. Lumos Pharma, Inc. has a one year low of $7.23 and a one year high of $36.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.10 and its 200 day moving average is $11.12. The stock has a market cap of $91.34 million, a P/E ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 1.68.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.03). Lumos Pharma had a negative return on equity of 16.13% and a negative net margin of 3,370.83%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lumos Pharma, Inc. will post -4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lumos Pharma by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lumos Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Lumos Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Lumos Pharma by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma during the second quarter valued at about $1,586,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.36% of the company’s stock.

LUMO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Lumos Pharma from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Lumos Pharma from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Lumos Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Lumos Pharma in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

Lumos Pharma Company Profile

Lumos Pharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its product includes LUM-201, an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency (PGHD). The company was founded on June 4, 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

