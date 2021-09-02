Insider Selling: Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Insider Sells 4,125 Shares of Stock

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) insider Diane E. Morais sold 4,125 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total value of $217,882.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 215,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,405,950.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:ALLY traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.25. 66,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,825,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.72 and a 52-week high of $56.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.72. The company has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.59.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This is a boost from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.00%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ALLY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Ally Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 7,311.9% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 776,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,128,000 after buying an additional 766,509 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 270.4% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 21,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 16,007 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $4,875,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,693,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,773,000 after buying an additional 18,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gillson Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 1st quarter worth $3,166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

