Insider Selling: MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) EVP Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) EVP Timothy Edwin Lang sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.42, for a total transaction of $7,064,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ MSTR opened at $702.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.78. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 52 week low of $136.89 and a 52 week high of $1,315.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $647.46 and its 200 day moving average is $647.77. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.22 and a beta of 1.44.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 3.7% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 530 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 5.1% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. King Wealth increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 5.6% in the second quarter. King Wealth now owns 375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 3.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 616 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 192.9% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. 64.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
MicroStrategy Company Profile
MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.
