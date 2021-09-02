Insider Selling: MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) EVP Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Sep 2nd, 2021

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) EVP Timothy Edwin Lang sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.42, for a total transaction of $7,064,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ MSTR opened at $702.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.78. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 52 week low of $136.89 and a 52 week high of $1,315.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $647.46 and its 200 day moving average is $647.77. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.22 and a beta of 1.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 3.7% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 530 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 5.1% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. King Wealth increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 5.6% in the second quarter. King Wealth now owns 375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 3.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 616 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 192.9% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. 64.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. cut their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $920.00 to $780.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $719.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $519.33.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.