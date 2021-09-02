Insider Selling: Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) CEO Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) CEO Mark A. Ledoux sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total transaction of $40,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 161,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,858.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mark A. Ledoux also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 14th, Mark A. Ledoux sold 5,000 shares of Natural Alternatives International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $87,150.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Mark A. Ledoux sold 5,000 shares of Natural Alternatives International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $87,500.00.

NASDAQ NAII opened at $16.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $105.79 million, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.84. Natural Alternatives International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.52 and a fifty-two week high of $19.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAII. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Natural Alternatives International in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Natural Alternatives International in the 1st quarter worth about $155,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Natural Alternatives International by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Natural Alternatives International in the 2nd quarter worth about $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

About Natural Alternatives International

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing of nutritional supplements. It operates through the following segments: Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. The Private Label Contract Manufacturing segment provides manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute nutritional supplements and other health care products.

