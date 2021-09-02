Insider Selling: Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) CEO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) CEO Leslie Trigg sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $983,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,040,034.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Thursday, July 1st, Leslie Trigg sold 42,500 shares of Outset Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total transaction of $2,093,125.00.

Shares of OM opened at $49.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 12.64, a quick ratio of 11.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.38. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.03 and a 12-month high of $66.96.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Outset Medical from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Outset Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Outset Medical by 7.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,897,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,723,000 after acquiring an additional 476,343 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 0.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,699,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,597,000 after buying an additional 41,049 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 314.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,831,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,487,000 after buying an additional 2,906,099 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 185.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,704,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,141,000 after buying an additional 2,406,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP grew its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 479.8% during the first quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,012,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,861,000 after buying an additional 2,493,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

