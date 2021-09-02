Insider Selling: Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Sells C$98,730.00 in Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer David Alan Thomas sold 15,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.58, for a total value of C$98,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 284,872 shares in the company, valued at C$1,875,027.50.

David Alan Thomas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, David Alan Thomas sold 15,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.88, for a total value of C$103,210.50.

Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock opened at C$6.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.13 billion and a PE ratio of 10.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.00. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 12 month low of C$2.32 and a 12 month high of C$8.94.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PEY. TD Securities lifted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$6.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$4.00 target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.02.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

