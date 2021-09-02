Insider Selling: Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Chairman Sells 3,206 Shares of Stock

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Chairman Dennis S. Hudson III sold 3,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total value of $102,367.58. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 178,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,700,718.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock opened at $31.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.00 and its 200 day moving average is $35.10. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $40.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 34.16% and a return on equity of 11.11%. Sell-side analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.52%.

SBCF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.67 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 58,873.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 770,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,323,000 after purchasing an additional 769,475 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 822,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,818,000 after buying an additional 385,340 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 392.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 398,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,442,000 after acquiring an additional 317,569 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,133,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,762,000 after acquiring an additional 218,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 118.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 313,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,721,000 after purchasing an additional 170,418 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

