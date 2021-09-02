Insider Selling: Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) CEO Sells $57,329,732.16 in Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) CEO Frank Slootman sold 189,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.88, for a total value of $57,329,732.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 247,874 shares in the company, valued at $75,076,077.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Frank Slootman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 20th, Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.10, for a total value of $8,142,022.60.

On Tuesday, July 20th, Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.37, for a total value of $8,024,356.02.

On Monday, June 21st, Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.31, for a total value of $7,801,641.26.

Snowflake stock opened at $301.02 on Thursday. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.71 and a 52 week high of $429.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -98.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.69.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.11. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.28% and a negative net margin of 89.38%. The business had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.74 million. The business’s revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 100.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 150.0% in the second quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in Snowflake by 94.0% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Snowflake during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SNOW. Barclays raised their price target on Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. FBN Securities raised their price objective on Snowflake from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Snowflake from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Snowflake from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Snowflake from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.36.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

