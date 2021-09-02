Insider Selling: State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) SVP Sells $1,030,361.98 in Stock

State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) SVP Steven Eugene English sold 20,599 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $1,030,361.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Steven Eugene English also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 25th, Steven Eugene English sold 36,582 shares of State Auto Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $1,831,294.92.

STFC opened at $50.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.90. State Auto Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $12.07 and a 1 year high of $51.51.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.46). State Auto Financial had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 5.88%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that State Auto Financial Co. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. State Auto Financial’s payout ratio is -210.53%.

STFC has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of State Auto Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of State Auto Financial by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,896,678 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,804,000 after purchasing an additional 220,380 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of State Auto Financial by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,060,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,279,000 after purchasing an additional 67,092 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of State Auto Financial by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,686,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,873,000 after purchasing an additional 64,672 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of State Auto Financial by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,405,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,702,000 after purchasing an additional 118,511 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of State Auto Financial by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 352,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,036,000 after purchasing an additional 19,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

State Auto Financial Company Profile

State Auto Financial Corp. is a property and casualty insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment comprises personal auto, homeowners, and other personal insurance.

